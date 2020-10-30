Here is the schedule for Week 11 of Rutherford County high school football.
Oct 30, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|When
|Blackman vs Cookeville
|Blackman
|Friday, Oct 30
|Eagleville vs Loretto
|Loretto
|Friday, Oct 30
|LaVergne vs Cane Ridge
|LaVergne
|Friday, Oct 30
|MTCS vs Webb
|Webb
|Friday, Oct 30
|Oakland vs Warren
|Warren
|Friday, Oct 30
|Riverdale vs Coffee Co
|Coffee Co
|Friday, Oct 30
|Siegel vs East Nashville
|Siegel
|Friday, Oct 30