Football field

Here is the schedule for Week 11 of Rutherford County high school football.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

Oct 30, 2020

TeamsLocationWhen
Blackman vs CookevilleBlackmanFriday, Oct 30
Eagleville vs LorettoLorettoFriday, Oct 30
LaVergne vs Cane RidgeLaVergneFriday, Oct 30
MTCS vs WebbWebbFriday, Oct 30
Oakland vs WarrenWarrenFriday, Oct 30
Riverdale vs Coffee CoCoffee CoFriday, Oct 30
Siegel vs East NashvilleSiegelFriday, Oct 30


