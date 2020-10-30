A new reading program aims to bring patrons back to the La Vergne Public Library after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

A new Holiday Reading Program is underway and continues through December 17. To participate, anyone who visits the La Vergne Public Library during that time and checks out a book will receive an orange or yellow ticket. Tickets can be dropped off in an entry box after the information gets filled out.

Prize entry tickets will be given out at every check-out. An orange ticket will be given for every item checked out from the Children’s Library and a yellow ticket will be given for each DVD, CD, or item from the young adult or adult section. Items must be kept overnight to qualify. All ages are welcome to participate.

Tickets will be distributed to patrons of the curbside pick-up option as well. They will be inside the pick-up bookbag when patrons stop by to pick up their items. Filled out entries should be placed in an item when they are returned.

Staff will draw for winners on October 30, November 20 and December 18. Entries will be left in the boxes for the length of the program. There are six prizes each month: three yellow entries and three orange entries. Prizes include $50 and $25 gift cards to Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or Target.