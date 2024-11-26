12 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Every Person On Your List

4 OUTDOOR FAMILY FUN – TRAMPOLINE

Trampolines make the perfect holiday wish list item for families, combining play, fitness, and fun all in one gift. With top brands like Springfree and AlleyOop, Happy Backyards, located at the CoolSprings Galleria, offers high-quality trampolines that provide a safe, durable option for families looking to create a backyard space that inspires joy and activity year-round. Kids can let loose with classic jumping games while parents join in for an excellent cardio workout—making family fitness part of the fun.

Get started with Happy Backyards by visiting the showroom at the Cool Springs Galleria Mall near the Belk Outlet Store or exploring the range of playsets online. Professional installations start at $199.