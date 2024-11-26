Nashville Predators Fall to Devils in New Jersey



The Nashville Predators fell to Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils by a 5-2 final on Monday night at Prudential Center. The loss comes after the Preds topped Winnipeg on Saturday, but the visitors could not replicate that effort against the Devils.

Hischier had a natural hat trick for New Jersey, while the Predators couldn’t find a way to come back in the final period after a major penalty late in the game.

Prior to Monday’s game, the Predators acquired the New York Rangers’ fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino.

Source: Predators

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email