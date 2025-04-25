Are You REAL ID Ready? BBB Offers Tips Ahead of the May 2025 Deadline

By now, many travelers have heard about the upcoming federal deadline for REAL ID — a federally compliant, security-enhanced form of identification. Starting

May 7, 2025, all U.S. residents aged 18 and older will be required to present a REAL ID to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, and enter secure facilities.

If you already have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification, there’s no need to take action.

Not Sure if Yours Qualifies? Look for a star in the upper portion of your driver’s license or ID card — that’s the indicator of compliance.

How to Get Your REAL ID

REAL IDs are only available in person at your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). While some states may offer online pre-registration or appointment booking, the process must be finalized at the DMV with proper documentation.

BBB Tip: Beware of any website claiming to issue a REAL ID without an in-person DMV visit. These are likely scams. Do not share your personal information and report suspicious websites to BBB Scam Tracker.

To obtain a REAL ID, bring the following documentation:

Proof of identity (e.g., birth certificate, valid U.S. passport, or permanent resident card)

Proof of Social Security Number (e.g., Social Security card or W-2)

Two proofs of residency (e.g., utility bill, lease agreement)

Legal name change documentation (if applicable)

BBB Tip: If asked to provide unrelated personal details like bank account or credit card numbers, that’s a red flag of a scam.

Obtaining a REAL ID typically requires a fee, which varies by state. Check with your local DMV for specific requirements, fees, and accepted documents.

For further details and frequently asked questions, visit the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s REAL ID page.

