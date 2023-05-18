Everything You Need to Know About a Cheekwood Membership

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is open year-round with exhibits in the mansion, outdoor exhibits and other offerings.
A general admission ticket to the attraction will cost $25 but membership for one person plus a guest is just $95 a year. There are different levels of membership from individual to family memberships. Memberships range from $70 – $170 per year, depending on what type of membership you choose.
Types of Memberships include:
Individual
(1 member)
Individual +1
(1 member + 1 guest.
Individual +2
(1 member + 2 guests.
Dual
(2 members)
Dual +1
(2 members + 1 guest)
Dual +2
(2 members + 2 guests)
Family One
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 1 named adult and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)
Family One +1
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 1 named adult, 1 unnamed guest, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)
Family One +2
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 1 named adult, 2 unnamed guests, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)
Family Two
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 2 named adults and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)
Family Two +1
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 2 named adults, 1 unnamed guest, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)
Family Two +2
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 2 named adults, 2 unnamed guests, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under.
What’s included in your membership?
- Enjoy free general admission tickets and parking (a surcharge may apply for special exhibitions or events)
- Receive Member-Only discounts for select classes, camps, workshops, and special events.
- Get exclusive invitations to Member-Only events and exhibition previews.
- Members earn a free gardens ticket through SERM and AHS reciprocal admissions program.
- Be the first to register your kids or grandchildren for our children’s camps.
- Get 10% off your purchase at the Cheekwood Gift Shop and Cafe 29.
- Enter the gardens before everyone else on Member Mornings and get access to early purchase periods for special events.
- Be celebrated by Cheekwood during Member Appreciation Week with gifts and exclusive access to discounts.
Click here to learn more about Cheekwood and to purchase a membership.
Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Nashville, TN 37205.