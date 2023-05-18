Everything You Need to Know About a Cheekwood Membership

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
27
photo from Cheekwood

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is open year-round with exhibits in the mansion, outdoor exhibits and other offerings.

A general admission ticket to the attraction will cost $25 but membership for one person plus a guest is just $95 a year. There are different levels of membership from individual to family memberships. Memberships range from $70 – $170 per year, depending on what type of membership you choose.

Types of Memberships include:

Individual
(1 member)

Individual +1
(1 member + 1 guest.

Individual +2
(1 member + 2 guests.

Dual
(2 members)

Dual +1
(2 members + 1 guest)

Dual +2
(2 members + 2 guests)

Family One
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 1 named adult and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)

Family One +1
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 1 named adult, 1 unnamed guest, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)

Family One +2
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 1 named adult, 2 unnamed guests, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)

Family Two
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 2 named adults and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)

Family Two +1
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 2 named adults, 1 unnamed guest, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)

Family Two +2
(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 2 named adults, 2 unnamed guests, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under.

What’s included in your membership?

  • Enjoy free general admission tickets and parking (a surcharge may apply for special exhibitions or events)
  • Receive Member-Only discounts for select classes, camps, workshops, and special events.
  • Get exclusive invitations to Member-Only events and exhibition previews.
  • Members earn a free gardens ticket through SERM and AHS reciprocal admissions program.
  • Be the first to register your kids or grandchildren for our children’s camps.
  • Get 10% off your purchase at the Cheekwood Gift Shop and Cafe 29.
  • Enter the gardens before everyone else on Member Mornings and get access to early purchase periods for special events.
  • Be celebrated by Cheekwood during Member Appreciation Week with gifts and exclusive access to discounts.

Click here to learn more about Cheekwood and to purchase a membership.

Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Nashville, TN 37205.

