Everything You Need to Know About a Nashville Zoo Membership

Donna Vissman
photo by Michael Carpenter

If you are taking your family or friends to the Nashville Zoo, you might want to consider a membership.

The Nashville Zoo offers five membership options:

Single (1 Adult)
Dual (1 Adult + 1 Guest)
Household (1 Adult + 1 Guest + 6 *Eligible Children)
Household Plus  (2 Adults + 1 Guest + 6 *Eligible Children)
Safari Set (2 Adults + 2 Guests + 6 *Eligible Children)
*Eligible children is defined as children under age 21 residing in the same household OR the grandchildren of the primary member. Children under age 2 are always admitted free.

Membership pricing ranges from $85 to $250, depending on the membership you choose

There are quite a few benefits to having a membership.

  • Free Zoo admission and parking during regular hours for a full year
  • 10% discount on concessions & retail purchases
  • $1 discount on stroller and manual wheelchair rentals
  • $1 discount on Zoo admission for additional guests
  • Member rates for eligible education programs and special events
  • Discounted admission to over 170 zoos and aquariums nationwide
  • Access to members-only events
  • Email updates about new exhibits, animals, programs and more
  • Membership card
  • In addition, you can add to your membership, the unlimited ride pass for $69 which gives you unlimited rides on the Adventure 4D Theater, Wild Animal Carousel, Soaring Eagle zip line, and Wilderness Express Train. Just show your membership card (with the U-RIDE logo), climb on board, and ride as much as you’d like.

Learn more and become a member here or call 615-833-1534 X133.

The Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

