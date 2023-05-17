Everything You Need to Know About a Nashville Zoo Membership

If you are taking your family or friends to the Nashville Zoo, you might want to consider a membership.

The Nashville Zoo offers five membership options:

Single (1 Adult)

Dual (1 Adult + 1 Guest)

Household (1 Adult + 1 Guest + 6 *Eligible Children)

Household Plus (2 Adults + 1 Guest + 6 *Eligible Children)

Safari Set (2 Adults + 2 Guests + 6 *Eligible Children)

*Eligible children is defined as children under age 21 residing in the same household OR the grandchildren of the primary member. Children under age 2 are always admitted free.

Membership pricing ranges from $85 to $250, depending on the membership you choose

There are quite a few benefits to having a membership.

Free Zoo admission and parking during regular hours for a full year

10% discount on concessions & retail purchases

$1 discount on stroller and manual wheelchair rentals

$1 discount on Zoo admission for additional guests

Member rates for eligible education programs and special events

Discounted admission to over 170 zoos and aquariums nationwide

Access to members-only events

Email updates about new exhibits, animals, programs and more

Membership card

In addition, you can add to your membership, the unlimited ride pass for $69 which gives you unlimited rides on the Adventure 4D Theater, Wild Animal Carousel, Soaring Eagle zip line, and Wilderness Express Train. Just show your membership card (with the U-RIDE logo), climb on board, and ride as much as you’d like.

Learn more and become a member here or call 615-833-1534 X133.

The Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.