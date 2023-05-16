OBITUARY: Dolores Frances Gencsi

Dolores Frances Gencsi of 89 years, went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2023.

Dolores was affectionately referred to as “Granny Dee” by her family. Dolores loved her family, adored animals, wildlife, and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She and her husband Martin were members of the Tennessee Chapter Model A Ford Club for many years.

Dolores is survived by devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Martin Gencsi of Murfreesboro, TN; three daughters; Carla Robbins of Jackson, TN, Gina Smith (Terry) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Lora Adams (Mike) of Murfreesboro, TN; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister Eunice Harrington of Dickson, TN.

She is preceded in death by her mother Lela Helton; her brother Thomas White; and her sister Johnnie Rodgers.

There will be a private family entombment at The Middle Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery.

If you feel lead, memorials may be made in honor of Dolores Gencsi to Beesley Animal Foundation, 2251 Keeneland Commercial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or Mid Cumberland Meals on Wheels, 1101 Kermit Dr., Suite 300, Nashville, TN 37217.

Sincere thanks and appreciation to Adams Place of Murfreesboro, TN for the incredible loving care shown to Dolores the past few years.

