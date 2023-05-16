Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 16, 2023.
Police want to identify a man who is accused in a fraud case. Read more.
Three juveniles are facing charges after they allegedly were caught in a stolen vehicle in Tennessee after fleeing a care facility in Illinois, WKRN reports. Read More.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 15-20, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for persons of interest in a fraudulent check cashing case. Read more.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in search of a man. Read more.