Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 16, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
2939

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 16, 2023.

1Man Accused of Stealing Truck from Rutherford Co.

Police want to identify a man who is accused in a fraud case. Read more.

2Three Runaway Teens From Illinois Found in Stolen Car in Tennessee

 

Three juveniles are facing charges after they allegedly were caught in a stolen vehicle in Tennessee after fleeing a care facility in Illinois, WKRN reports. Read More.

3Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 20, 2023

Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 20, 2023

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 15-20, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.

4Fake Check Cashed for $3K at Murfreesboro Bank

(Photo- Murfreesboro TN Police Department)
(Photo- Murfreesboro TN Police Department)

Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for persons of interest in a fraudulent check cashing case. Read more.

5Man Wanted in Rutherford Co. Investigation

 

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in search of a man. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here