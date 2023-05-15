Fake Check Cashed for $3K at Murfreesboro Bank

Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for persons of interest in a fraudulent check cashing case.

On April 18, an unidentified man and woman went to the First Horizon Bank on West Northfield Blvd. and presented stolen and altered checks.

The check presented by the female was not cashed and confirmed to be fraudulent. However, the male cashed a fraudulent check for $3,490.92.

If you have any information about this case or know the identities of the persons of interest, please contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512.

