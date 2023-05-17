Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 20, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 15-20, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting (now containing real almond extract).

Honey Cake – A tasty graham-flavored cookie decorated with honey butter frosting, a light drizzle of honey, and TEDDY GRAHAMS.

Chocolate Mallow Cupcake – A delicious chocolate cake cookie topped with a layer of fluffy marshmallow whipped cream, gooey chocolate glaze, and decorative white loops.

Peanut Butter – Featuring featuring SNICKERS®

A chunky peanut butter cookie topped with caramel buttercream, a sprinkle of delicious SNICKERS® pieces, and a smooth milk chocolate drizzle.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!