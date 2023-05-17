Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 20, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 15-20, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.
Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting (now containing real almond extract).
Honey Cake – A tasty graham-flavored cookie decorated with honey butter frosting, a light drizzle of honey, and TEDDY GRAHAMS.
Chocolate Mallow Cupcake – A delicious chocolate cake cookie topped with a layer of fluffy marshmallow whipped cream, gooey chocolate glaze, and decorative white loops.
Peanut Butter – Featuring featuring SNICKERS®
A chunky peanut butter cookie topped with caramel buttercream, a sprinkle of delicious SNICKERS® pieces, and a smooth milk chocolate drizzle.
Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!