Man Wanted in Rutherford Co. Investigation

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in search of a man.

He is a person of interest in an investigation by Detective Joseph Duncan.

If you know his identity or have information about him, please call Duncan at 615-904-3041 or email him at jduncan2@rcsotn.org.

