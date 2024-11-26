Outback Steakhouse Decks the Halls With the Return of Steakmas

(Nov. 13, 2024) – ‘Twas the night before Steakmas, when all through the Outback, a Koala was stirring. The aprons were hung in the kitchen with care, in hopes that Steakmas soon would be there. The joeys were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of rib eyes danced in their heads…

Outback Steakhouse® is at it again, serving up the Aussie spirit with the official launch of Steakmas, a sizzling celebration packed with seasonal flavors, holiday fun and surprises all season long as the ‘Koala on the Walla’ takes over as the official mischief-maker and decider of who has been good for goodness steak. From festive new dishes and cocktails to holiday merch, Steakmas at Outback has everything you need to make the season ‘koala-ty’ from now until January 1.

The real star of Steakmas: the “Koala on the Walla.” Outback’s mischievous “Koala on the Walla” mascot is back, calling the shots on who’s been nice enough to receive the gift of Steakmas cheer! With a cheeky grin and a knack for popping up in unexpected places, this lovable troublemaker is here to spice up the season in Outback’s latest national television and social advertisements created by Mischief.

And who needs a mall Santa when you have a Koala at the Malla? At select malls and Outback locations during Steakmas, Outback is inviting people to visit the brand’s Koala at the Malla and see if they are worthy of a Steakmas surprise. The first 250 people to visit each location will receive a gift card and plush Koala on the Walla.

So, what’s on the Steakmas Menu?

Get ready to dip into holiday cheer with Outback’s new Three Cheese Steak Dip ! This merry blend of tender, seasoned steak, creamy three-cheese goodness, and a sprinkle of diced tomatoes and green onions is served warm and bubbly. Scoop up the flavor with crispy tortilla chips and let the cheesy, savory joy begin.

! This merry blend of tender, seasoned steak, creamy three-cheese goodness, and a sprinkle of diced tomatoes and green onions is served warm and bubbly. Scoop up the flavor with crispy tortilla chips and let the cheesy, savory joy begin. Unwrap the flavors of the season with the Bloomin’ French Onion Sirloin ! juicy, center-cut sirloin is topped with melted provolone, crispy Bloomin’ Onion® petals, and a mini side of rich, savory French onion soup for the ultimate holiday dip. It’s a hearty, flavorful gift for your taste buds.

! juicy, center-cut sirloin is topped with melted provolone, crispy Bloomin’ Onion® petals, and a mini side of rich, savory French onion soup for the ultimate holiday dip. It’s a hearty, flavorful gift for your taste buds. Add a little holiday spice to your meal with our brand-new Chimichurri Filet ! This tender, perfectly seared filet is topped with zesty chimichurri sauce and Outback’s crunchy Bloomin’ Carrot Crunch, bringing bold, fresh flavors to every bite. Paired with a steakhouse potato and a side, it’s a vibrant twist on holiday cheer that’ll make your season sizzle.

! This tender, perfectly seared filet is topped with zesty chimichurri sauce and Outback’s crunchy Bloomin’ Carrot Crunch, bringing bold, fresh flavors to every bite. Paired with a steakhouse potato and a side, it’s a vibrant twist on holiday cheer that’ll make your season sizzle. Last, but not least, treat yourself to the ultimate holiday indulgence with the Bourbon Onion Ribeye! This juicy, 18oz bone-in ribeye is richly marbled for melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, topped with caramelized bourbon onions, savory bacon and roasted garlic butter. Served with a choice of steakhouse potato and a side, it’s a bold, flavorful feast that’ll make your spirits bright.

And don’t forget the fan-favorites that are making their return: The Gingerbread Cookie Martini (complete with a mini-Koala keepsake), Smoked Cinnamon Pecan Old Fashioned, Chocolate Tower and Bloomin’ Fried Shrimp bring a hint of the holidays to every table.

Holiday shopping on your mind? Give the gift of Steakmas – with limited-edition merch, including Bloomin’ ornaments, wrapping paper and holiday garb. Additionally, from now until 12/29, buy a $50 Outback gift card and get a $10 bonus card on us. Treat someone special (or yourself!) to a bloomin’ good time!

