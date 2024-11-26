10 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 26

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
193

These are the 10 lowest food health scores for November 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Farmers Family Restaurant731958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/22/2024
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant76210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/25/2024
La Tavola80114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/21/2024
Thida Thai Restaurant8110644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/22/2024
Wings On835159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/21/2024
Leche De Tigre85701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/20/2024
Dos Rancheros Restaurant862458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Two Brothers Pizzeria88291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Waffle House # 1216882477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130-5505Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Greek Gyros Restaurant91562 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/21/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR