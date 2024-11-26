10 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 26

These are the 10 lowest food health scores for November 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Farmers Family Restaurant
|73
|1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/22/2024
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
|76
|210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2024
|La Tavola
|80
|114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
|Thida Thai Restaurant
|81
|10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/22/2024
|Wings On
|83
|5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
|Leche De Tigre
|85
|701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2024
|Dos Rancheros Restaurant
|86
|2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Two Brothers Pizzeria
|88
|291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Waffle House # 1216
|88
|2477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130-5505
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Greek Gyros Restaurant
|91
|562 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
