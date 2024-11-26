10 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 26

These are the 10 lowest food health scores for November 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Farmers Family Restaurant 73 1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/22/2024 El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant 76 210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/25/2024 La Tavola 80 114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024 Thida Thai Restaurant 81 10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/22/2024 Wings On 83 5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024 Leche De Tigre 85 701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/20/2024 Dos Rancheros Restaurant 86 2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Two Brothers Pizzeria 88 291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Waffle House # 1216 88 2477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130-5505 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Greek Gyros Restaurant 91 562 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email