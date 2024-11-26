Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 26, 2024

These are the health scores for November 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet98645 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2024
First Watch Restaurant Bar952977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/25/2024
Primordial Ink Tattoo100201 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/25/2024
International House Of Pancakes #4413991728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/25/2024
UGADI Indian Grill972306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2024
First Watch Restaurant1002977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/25/2024
Red Lobster 604991745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2024
Margarita House98145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2024
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant76210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/25/2024
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro985241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2024
Music City Camp865047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Organized Campgrounds Routine11/25/2024
Sams Sports Grill991720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/25/2024
Luca's Pizzeria982658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2024
Starbucks # 228281001641 North Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/22/2024
Camp YI91599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Organized Campgrounds Routine11/22/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/22/2024
Farmers Family Restaurant731958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/22/2024
Camino Real #496408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/22/2024
Straight Edge Tattoo1002285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine11/22/2024
Boro Bar And Grill991211 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/22/2024
The Goat Restaurant952355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/22/2024
T.R.C. Cafeteria99460 9th St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/22/2024
Thida Thai Restaurant8110644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/22/2024
Olive Garden #17521001710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/22/2024
Sandwich Factory100116 Chaffin Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2024
China Wok972327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2024
Gentleman Jim's Bar & Deli991325 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/21/2024
Wings On835159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/21/2024
Heroes Den1001257 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/21/2024
Comfort Suites Spa98226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2024
Chon Thong Thai Cafe1005094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/21/2024
Greek Gyros Restaurant91562 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/21/2024
Landmark Apts Hot Tub962827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2024
Town Center Restr.100100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2024
Nuevo Leon Bros MT #1190991132 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2024
La Tavola80114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/21/2024
Gentleman Jim's Bar And Grill972115 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/21/2024
Against The Grain Tattoo100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/21/2024
Rockhaven Lodge Spa98462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Public Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2024
Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE98919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2024
Toot's West1004213 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/21/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool942565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine11/20/2024
Safari Inn912310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Hotels Motels Routine11/20/2024
Luna's Night Club and Event Center100527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/20/2024
Lucky Thai LLC1002705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2024
Olgas Cakes99594 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/20/2024
Luna's Night Club and Event Center Main Bar100527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/20/2024
Got Ink? #6151008204 Florence Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/20/2024
Sabor Latino #2971935 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2024
The Moose Lodge 64599440 Rice Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/20/2024
B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment100614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/20/2024
Leche De Tigre Auxiliary Bar95701 President Place Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/20/2024
Econo Lodge91107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086Hotels Motels Routine11/20/2024
Grace and Glory1002484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine11/20/2024
Luna's Night Club and Event Center Upstairs Bar100527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/20/2024
Leche De Tigre85701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/20/2024
The Creative Learning Center CCApproval506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine11/20/2024
Chipotle Mexican Grill #49371002963 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2024
Checkers985062 Murfreesboro Pike La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/20/2024
Buffalo Wild Wings #17399430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2024
Pure Heart Tattoo Studio1001630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2024
Bob's Barbecue96106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2024
Two Brothers Pizzeria88291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers100470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2024
Milano II95114 E. College St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Cajun Steamer992108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2024
Hungry Spot Mobile Food Establishment1001600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Waffle House # 1216882477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130-5505Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Wall Street100121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Chrome Halo100517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2024
The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar100112 S Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Rodeway Inn & Suites841300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine11/19/2024
Whiskey Dix9922 North Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Sabaidee Cafe92505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE1002327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2024
Papa John's #469992441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2024
Fate Sanders Harbor Grill973157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet, TN 37122Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2024
Chappy's Bar And Grill99104 Gils St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Dos Rancheros Restaurant862458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Ramada Inn Food981855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2024
Jonathon's Grille962911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/19/2024
R Kids R Small Wonders1002820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine11/19/2024
Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering100117 Spring Cir Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/19/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

