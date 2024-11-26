Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 26, 2024

These are the health scores for November 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 98 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2024 First Watch Restaurant Bar 95 2977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/25/2024 Primordial Ink Tattoo 100 201 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/25/2024 International House Of Pancakes #4413 99 1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/25/2024 UGADI Indian Grill 97 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2024 First Watch Restaurant 100 2977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/25/2024 Red Lobster 604 99 1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2024 Margarita House 98 145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2024 El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant 76 210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/25/2024 Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro 98 5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2024 Music City Camp 86 5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Organized Campgrounds Routine 11/25/2024 Sams Sports Grill 99 1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/25/2024 Luca's Pizzeria 98 2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2024 Starbucks # 22828 100 1641 North Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/22/2024 Camp YI 91 599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Organized Campgrounds Routine 11/22/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/22/2024 Farmers Family Restaurant 73 1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/22/2024 Camino Real #4 96 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/22/2024 Straight Edge Tattoo 100 2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/22/2024 Boro Bar And Grill 99 1211 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/22/2024 The Goat Restaurant 95 2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/22/2024 T.R.C. Cafeteria 99 460 9th St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/22/2024 Thida Thai Restaurant 81 10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/22/2024 Olive Garden #1752 100 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/22/2024 Sandwich Factory 100 116 Chaffin Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2024 China Wok 97 2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2024 Gentleman Jim's Bar & Deli 99 1325 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024 Wings On 83 5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024 Heroes Den 100 1257 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024 Comfort Suites Spa 98 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2024 Chon Thong Thai Cafe 100 5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024 Greek Gyros Restaurant 91 562 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 96 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2024 Town Center Restr. 100 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2024 Nuevo Leon Bros MT #1190 99 1132 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2024 La Tavola 80 114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024 Gentleman Jim's Bar And Grill 97 2115 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024 Against The Grain Tattoo 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/21/2024 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 98 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2024 Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE 98 919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2024 Toot's West 100 4213 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/21/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 94 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 11/20/2024 Safari Inn 91 2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Hotels Motels Routine 11/20/2024 Luna's Night Club and Event Center 100 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/20/2024 Lucky Thai LLC 100 2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2024 Olgas Cakes 99 594 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/20/2024 Luna's Night Club and Event Center Main Bar 100 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/20/2024 Got Ink? #615 100 8204 Florence Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/20/2024 Sabor Latino #2 97 1935 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2024 The Moose Lodge 645 99 440 Rice Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/20/2024 B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment 100 614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/20/2024 Leche De Tigre Auxiliary Bar 95 701 President Place Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/20/2024 Econo Lodge 91 107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Hotels Motels Routine 11/20/2024 Grace and Glory 100 2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/20/2024 Luna's Night Club and Event Center Upstairs Bar 100 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/20/2024 Leche De Tigre 85 701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/20/2024 The Creative Learning Center CC Approval 506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/20/2024 Chipotle Mexican Grill #4937 100 2963 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2024 Checkers 98 5062 Murfreesboro Pike La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/20/2024 Buffalo Wild Wings #173 99 430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2024 Pure Heart Tattoo Studio 100 1630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2024 Bob's Barbecue 96 106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2024 Two Brothers Pizzeria 88 291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers 100 470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2024 Milano II 95 114 E. College St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Cajun Steamer 99 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2024 Hungry Spot Mobile Food Establishment 100 1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Waffle House # 1216 88 2477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130-5505 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Wall Street 100 121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Chrome Halo 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2024 The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar 100 112 S Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Rodeway Inn & Suites 84 1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 11/19/2024 Whiskey Dix 99 22 North Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Sabaidee Cafe 92 505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE 100 2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2024 Papa John's #469 99 2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2024 Fate Sanders Harbor Grill 97 3157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2024 Chappy's Bar And Grill 99 104 Gils St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Dos Rancheros Restaurant 86 2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Ramada Inn Food 98 1855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2024 Jonathon's Grille 96 2911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 R Kids R Small Wonders 100 2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024 Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering 100 117 Spring Cir Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/19/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

