Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 26, 2024

These are the health scores for November 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|98
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2024
|First Watch Restaurant Bar
|95
|2977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2024
|Primordial Ink Tattoo
|100
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/25/2024
|International House Of Pancakes #4413
|99
|1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2024
|UGADI Indian Grill
|97
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2024
|First Watch Restaurant
|100
|2977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2024
|Red Lobster 604
|99
|1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2024
|Margarita House
|98
|145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2024
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
|76
|210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2024
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|98
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2024
|Music City Camp
|86
|5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|11/25/2024
|Sams Sports Grill
|99
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2024
|Luca's Pizzeria
|98
|2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2024
|Starbucks # 22828
|100
|1641 North Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/22/2024
|Camp YI
|91
|599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|11/22/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/22/2024
|Farmers Family Restaurant
|73
|1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/22/2024
|Camino Real #4
|96
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/22/2024
|Straight Edge Tattoo
|100
|2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/22/2024
|Boro Bar And Grill
|99
|1211 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/22/2024
|The Goat Restaurant
|95
|2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/22/2024
|T.R.C. Cafeteria
|99
|460 9th St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/22/2024
|Thida Thai Restaurant
|81
|10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/22/2024
|Olive Garden #1752
|100
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/22/2024
|Sandwich Factory
|100
|116 Chaffin Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2024
|China Wok
|97
|2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2024
|Gentleman Jim's Bar & Deli
|99
|1325 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
|Wings On
|83
|5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
|Heroes Den
|100
|1257 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
|Comfort Suites Spa
|98
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2024
|Chon Thong Thai Cafe
|100
|5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
|Greek Gyros Restaurant
|91
|562 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
|Landmark Apts Hot Tub
|96
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2024
|Town Center Restr.
|100
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2024
|Nuevo Leon Bros MT #1190
|99
|1132 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2024
|La Tavola
|80
|114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
|Gentleman Jim's Bar And Grill
|97
|2115 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/21/2024
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|98
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2024
|Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE
|98
|919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2024
|Toot's West
|100
|4213 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|94
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|11/20/2024
|Safari Inn
|91
|2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/20/2024
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center
|100
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2024
|Lucky Thai LLC
|100
|2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2024
|Olgas Cakes
|99
|594 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2024
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center Main Bar
|100
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2024
|Got Ink? #615
|100
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/20/2024
|Sabor Latino #2
|97
|1935 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2024
|The Moose Lodge 645
|99
|440 Rice Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2024
|B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2024
|Leche De Tigre Auxiliary Bar
|95
|701 President Place Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2024
|Econo Lodge
|91
|107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/20/2024
|Grace and Glory
|100
|2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/20/2024
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center Upstairs Bar
|100
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2024
|Leche De Tigre
|85
|701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2024
|The Creative Learning Center CC
|Approval
|506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/20/2024
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #4937
|100
|2963 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2024
|Checkers
|98
|5062 Murfreesboro Pike La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2024
|Buffalo Wild Wings #173
|99
|430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2024
|Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
|100
|1630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2024
|Bob's Barbecue
|96
|106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2024
|Two Brothers Pizzeria
|88
|291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers
|100
|470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2024
|Milano II
|95
|114 E. College St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Cajun Steamer
|99
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2024
|Hungry Spot Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Waffle House # 1216
|88
|2477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130-5505
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Wall Street
|100
|121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Chrome Halo
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2024
|The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar
|100
|112 S Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Rodeway Inn & Suites
|84
|1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/19/2024
|Whiskey Dix
|99
|22 North Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Sabaidee Cafe
|92
|505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE
|100
|2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2024
|Papa John's #469
|99
|2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2024
|Fate Sanders Harbor Grill
|97
|3157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet, TN 37122
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2024
|Chappy's Bar And Grill
|99
|104 Gils St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Dos Rancheros Restaurant
|86
|2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Ramada Inn Food
|98
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2024
|Jonathon's Grille
|96
|2911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|R Kids R Small Wonders
|100
|2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
|Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering
|100
|117 Spring Cir Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
