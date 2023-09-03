Your Parking Guide to Centennial Park

Centennial Park is located at 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville.

The park is owned by the City of Nashville and offers lots to do.

But before you head to the park, here’s what you need to know about parking.

Visitors can take advantage of free designated, timed and untimed parking.

All parking within Centennial Park is free and the majority of this parking is also untimed. There are small areas of parking near the major gates that offer timed parking (a maximum of 3 hours).

Please do not park across the street at Centennial Sportsplex. That parking is designated just for that facility and not for park users.