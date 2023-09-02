Singer-Songwriter Jimmy Buffet Has Died

The “Margaritaville” singer has died. Jimmy Buffet was 76 years old.

On social media, his passing was announced. Stating, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

It continued,”He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

No cause of death was revealed nor was is shared where he died.

Buffet was born on Christmas Day, 1946, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. He began his musical career in Nashville where he released a country album titled “Down To Earth” in 1970. When the album didn’t succeed he moved to Key West where he developed his musical style with beachy, island focused tunes. “Margaritaville” was released in 1977 and charted in the top ten. Other big hits for Buffet included “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “A Pirate Looks at Forty,” “Treat Her Like a Lady.”

Buffet did go on to have a couple of number one hits on the country charts. He wrote the Alan Jackson’s song, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and Zac Brown Band’s “Knee Deep.”

Blake Shelton shared on Twitter, “Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett’s passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I’ll bet most of y’all don’t know that he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son of a Sailer.”

Kenny Chesney also remember Buffet, sharing, “So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor.”

Old Dominion shared, “Thank you Jimmy Buffet for the joy, love, and escape you provided for so many. For inspiring songwriters to write their truth and tell stories with a wink, and for providing countless musicians like us a comfortable, welcoming place to create our own music. Rest Easy.”

Bridgestone Arena shared on social media, “We are so saddened by the passing of legendary musician, @jimmybuffett. We are grateful for the many times he performed his island hits on our stage to thousands of fans, turning #Smashville into #Margaritaville. Sending a heartfelt farewell to this music icon.”

Alan Jackson shared on social media,“Shores distant shores, There’s where I’m headed for, I got the stars to guide my way, Sail into the light of day…” #BoatsToBuild RIP my friend, @jimmybuffett”

