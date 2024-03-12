Williamson County Master Gardener Association Garden Festival and Plant Sale

Come join us for this annual fundraiser for Williamson County Master Gardener Association (WCMGA), a 501c3 organization. The mission of the WCMGA is to provide research-based horticultural education, while promoting environmental stewardship, via community volunteerism delivered by a dedicated and skilled volunteer network. The WCMGA is part of the UT/TSU Williamson County Extension Office. For more information about WCMGA and our projects, please visit our website at wcmga.net.

Saturday, April 13, 2024 – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

The grounds of Williamson County Ag Expo Park – West Side

4215 Long Lane, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 (Rain or Shine)

Free Admission!

• Beautiful perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, and more

• Many plants grown by Master Gardeners

• Garden Shed area featuring new and gently used items for your home and gar-den

• UT Plant Diagnostics information

• Vendors and Food Trucks

• Educational Speakers

• Crafts