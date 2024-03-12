OBITUARY: James Mitchell Bowman

Mr. James Mitchell Bowman, Sr., age 85, of Milton, TN passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 7, 2024.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN and son of the late Joe Mitchell and Mamie Ruth Brandon Bowman.

Mr. Bowman was a 1957 graduate of Lascassas High School. He retired from AEDC as a tool and die maker. Mr. Bowman was a member of Milton Church of Christ. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling in a local league. He was known to be willing to help friends and neighbors with anything that needed fixing.

Mr. Bowman is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Sue Porterfield Bowman; children, James Mitchell Bowman, Jr. and his wife Robin, Joseph Micheal Bowman and his wife Sharon, Barry Keith Bowman and his wife Wendy, and Stephen Daniel Bowman; sisters, Linda McConnell, Annie Ruth Uselton, and Donna Jean Bowman; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, George.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randall Scott Bowman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/