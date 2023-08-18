Williams Named Director of Operations for Vandy Volleyball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt volleyball head coach Anders Nelson announced Friday that Kimberly Williams has been hired as the program’s director of operations.

She is joining the Commodore staff after nine seasons as director of operations at fellow SEC member Texas A&M.

“We are thrilled to add Kimberly to our staff. Her experience in the SEC, as well as her professional experience outside of athletics, made her the perfect candidate for our program,” Nelson said. “Kimberly was attracted to the challenge of building a program from the beginning stages and has a passion for creating an environment where our future student-athletes can thrive. There is no doubt she will play an integral role in our program’s quest for championships.

“We are excited to welcome her to Nashville!”

In nine seasons at Texas A&M, Williams was responsible for coordinating team travel, assisting with the scheduling and contracting of matches and facilities, and organizing and administrating on-campus recruiting visits. She also helped oversee game management duties and handled the program’s equipment inventory and film exchange, serving as director at Texas A&M’s summer volleyball camps as well.

Williams’ duties with the Aggies also included hiring and supervising a group of student managers, and founding and facilitating events for the Block Party, Texas A&M’s volleyball fundraising group.

Originally from College Station, Texas, Williams received her undergraduate degree from Texas A&M in marketing in 2013. In addition to playing volleyball at A&M Consolidated High School, Williams competed for the Brazos Valley Juniors and Tigerland Juniors volleyball clubs for seven years.

While a student, Williams worked with the university’s transportation department, and she also has experience as an event coordinator intern at Red Frog Events and in marketing with Royalty Pecan Farms.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS