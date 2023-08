Detectives are working a shoplifting case that took place at the Walmart on Old Fort Pkwy. on July 17.

A 55” Samsung TV was stolen from the business. Police would like to question a person of interest who was in the store during the time of the theft.

The person of interest left the business in a white Nissan Sentra. Contact Detective Jonathan Gomez if you know who this is. Gomez can be reached at 629-201-5642.