Where to Eat Close to Centennial Park

After enjoying Centennial Park here are some places to grab a bite.
Centennial Park is located at 2500 West End Ave, Nashville.
1Ted’s Montana Grill
2817 West End Avenue, Nashville
Ted’s Montana Grill offers a great place to grab a burger. You can select from angus beef or bison. There’s even a whole section of the menu for bison options ranging from a meatloaf sandwich to bison brisket. They also offer a gluten-free menu.
2Honey Baked Ham
2817 West End Avenue, Nashville
If you are looking to grab sandwiches to take with you to the park, Honey Baked Ham offers a four-pack of sandwiches for less than forty dollars. Select from honey baked ham or turkey, side options include kettle chips or deli side.
3Newk’s
2714 West End Avenue, Nashville
Newk’s has something for everyone, from salads, soups, sandwiches, and pizza. They even have mac and cheese. Try one of the pairings where you can order half a sandwich with a side salad or bowl of soup with a side salad.
4Red’s 615 Kitchen
115 27th Avenue North, Nashville
This little hidden gem is the closest restaurant to Centennial Park. It’s a locally owned small stand that serves hot chicken with five different spice levels. The portions are large and the prices can’t be beat.
5Redlands by J. Alexander’s
2609 West End Avenue, Nashville
Redlands by J. Alexander’s has a mostly familiar menu for those who dine at J. Alexander’s. From the burgers to the Thai Kai salad, it’s a crowd pleaser with options for everyone.
6The Local
110 28th Avenue North, Nashville
The Local is steps away from the park and offers live music daily. Opening in the afternoon during the week, on the weekend the restaurant opens at 11 am. You can find starters of fried pickles and pretzel bites. Main course items include a selection of burgers, wraps, and a few salad selections.
7Sun & Fork
2525 West End Avenue, Nashville
This concept is First Watch’s first fast casual location in Tennessee. Offering its own unique menu with build your own burrito, and breakfast burritos. This location was formerly Bread & Company which First Watch acquired in 2014.