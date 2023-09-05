Road Construction and Lane Closures 9-5-8-2023

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY 1-24

Survey- Median Jersey Barrier Catch Basins

 9/5 & 9/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be rolling inside lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey

work. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the

Davidson County line (LM 7.15)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures in both directions for guardrail

installation, degrassing, and milling operations. (MM 184-191)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M.

9.61)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating for striping operations.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for

trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closure to remove guardrail, set

barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed.

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

o MM 179- 180

o MM 180-185

o MM 190-192

o MM191-193

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTIES

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County

 Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excluding weekends) There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in

both directions for pavement markings and bridge repair work. (MM 141 – 149)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40

over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the

I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85).

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB

and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items.

(MM87-96)

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit

for bridge repair activities. Rivergate exit will be closed and a detour in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB)

in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to S of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy

overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

 Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will

remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing I-65 from Marshall County line to near SR-99

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB to epoxy coat

bridge deck. One lane will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

 LOOK AHEAD: 9/8 – 9/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary exit closures on I-65 NB and SB

at Exit 117 for tying the grade in from SR52 to the new ramps. Only one direction of on/off ramps

will be closed at a time.

The resurfacing of I-65 from Sumner County line to the bridge over Honey Run Creek (MM 112).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for milling and

paving. (MM 104 – 112)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excl. weekends, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB and SB from LM

55.4 to LM 56.0 for blasting operations.

The random on-call extruded panel installation on interstates and state routes.

 8/31 – 9/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 60 to LM74 for

median mile marker replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The installation of lighting and signals at the Veterans Parkway Interchange along I-840.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for the installation of

conduits on the overpass bridge.

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for pavement markings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

 Continuous closure until 9/8, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8 th Avenue to 13 th

Avenue for bridge replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on S.R. 11 from the Sumner County line to Robertson County Line

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure resurfacing operations.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on S.R. 65 (West Trinity Lane) from U.S. 31W (U.S. 41, S.R. 11,

Dickerson Pike) to west of Hampton Street.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The construction of pedestrian facilities on S.R. 65 (West Trinity Lane) from

U.S. 31W (U.S. 41, S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to west of Hampton Street.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road(LM 21.90) to Highland View

Drive (LM 23.83).

 Daily, (excl. weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp

closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and concrete curb ramp repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The construction of pedestrian facilities on S.R. 65 (West Trinity Lane) from U.S. 31W (U.S. 41, S.R. 11,

Dickerson Pike) to west of Hampton Street.

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single right lane closure on W Trinity Lane for installations of

permanent signs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane,

West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The random on-call extruded panel installation on interstates and state routes.

 Nightly, 11 p.m. – 3 a.m., There will be full ramp closures at exit 3A, EB Briely to EB 24, for

extruded panel installation.

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad

underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

 LOOK AHEAD: Fri 9/8 continuous until Sun 9/10 and Fri 9/22 continuous until Sun 9/24

continuously 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be full ramp closures on the Elm Hill Pike off ramp to

Briley Parkway southbound and on the I-40 eastbound off ramp to Briley Parkway southbound for

concrete repairs.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both

directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for thermoplastic and expansion

joint repair.

The resurfacing on SR 155 from Brick Church Pike to I-65

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Briely Parkway, from Brick

Church Pike to I-65, for resurfacing activities.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary ane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage

installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

 Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and

reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signals at each bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)

 Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for bridge work, striping,

snowplowables, rumble stripe, and sign installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for pavement markings.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activites.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline

installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Concord Road (L.M. 18.53) to near Town Center Way (L.M.

21.36)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closure for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on U.S.31A (S.R. 11) from the Rutherford County Line (L.M. 0) to S.R. 96

(Murfreesboro Rd.) (L.M. 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for degrassing of shoulders, removal of reflective

markers, and milling.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg

Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

The resurfacing on S.R. 252 from north of Raintree Parkway (L.M. 7.77) to near U.S. 31 (S.R. 6,

Franklin Road) (L.M. 13.33)

 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Church St from Franklin Rd to Wilson Pk for milling

and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 253

The random on-call extruded panel repair on interstates and state routes.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Concord Road near I-65 for sign repair.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

The grading, drainage, signals and paving on SR-109 at the I-40 off ramps

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Temporary lane closures for grading, drainage and signal installation.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Pothole Patching, Debris clean up to prevent ponding of water on I-24 Bridge over Red River EB

 LOOK AHEAD: 9/16, 6 a.m. – 11 a.m., The resurfacing on U.S.31A (S.R. 11) from the Rutherford

County Line (L.M. 0) to S.R. 96 (Murfreesboro Rd.) (L.M. 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair

and thin epoxy overlay.

WILIAMSON COUNTY I-40

Vegetation Removal

 9/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane closure EB and WB (MM182-183)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Mill and Fill as needed

 Daily, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., Alternating lane closure in both directions (MM 95-97)

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

Mill and Fill/ Infrared Pothole Repair As Needed

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane closure in both directions, MM 98-103