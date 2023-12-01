WEEKEND WEATHER 12-1-3-2023

Today
Showers, mainly before 11am. High near 63. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.