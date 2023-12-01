In-N-Out Burger Files Plans for Nashville Restaurant

In-N-Out Burger filed plans for a Franklin restaurant earlier this week. Now, plans have been filed for a Nashville location.

According to Metro Planning records, the restaurant will be located at 4136 Turner Parkway in Antioch, in the Century Farms development. Details of the permit show the restaurant will be 3,860 square feet on 2.25 acres.

Earlier this year, In-N-Out Burger announced it would open an Eastern Territory office in Franklin. Construction will begin in 2024.

California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. In-N-Out still makes its own 100% American beef patties from whole chucks, all burgers are made-to-order, French fries are made from fresh, whole potatoes hand-diced minutes before enjoyed, shakes are made with real ice cream, and nothing is ever frozen or microwaved.