WEATHER OUTLOOK- Extreme Heat All Week

Summer returns with a vengeance for the foreseeable future. Expect excessive heat watches and warnings and poor air quality all week.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 93.