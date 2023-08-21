Tropical Storm Hilary: What We Know

Here is the latest information, gathered from a variety of news sources, on Tropical Storm Hilary:

Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, reports AP.

AP reports Hilary made landfall on Sunday along the Mexican coast about 150 miles (250 kilometers) south of Ensenada, then moved through Tijuana

By Sunday evening, Hilary had moved over San Diego and was headed north into inland desert areas. Around midday, it had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, reports AP.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a state of emergency ahead of Hilary’s expected landing later Sunday.

A primary concern is that heavy rainfall from Hurricane Hilary increases the risk for mudslides and debris flows, especially where wildfire has occurred, says the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Management

Forecasters warned of “life-threatening” flooding in areas not known for rainfall and said strong winds might down trees and power lines, reports NBC.

P​alm Springs Airport averages 4.61 inches of rain a year. The airport recorded 2.27 inches of rain over a six-hour period on Sunday, or about half what it normally gets in 12 months, reports Weather.com.

Rainfall amounts from the storm are expected to range from 2-7 inches and could exceed 10 inches in some areas, reports KTLA.

KTLA has shared several videos highlighting the flash flooding in southern California: