New Music this Week-August 21, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week, some from familiar artists and others are artist you might want to explore.
1The Shindellas
2Carver Commodore
Indie rock band, Carver Commodore is thrilled to release their new EP If Nothing Happens that is out now. Formed in 2017, Carver Commodore was a new start for founding members Payton Pruitt and Phillip Blevins after their college band parted ways. They were determined to make music and make it work for them, and since the band’s formation, have added three permanent members (Noah Freeman, Clayton Christopher, David Smith Jr.) and released two full length albums with a smattering of EPs and singles in between. See them live in Nashville on October 14 at The End.
Take a listen here.
3Bonnie Montgomery
On November 3rd, Montgomery will release a brand new album entitled River, an eclectic and electrifying amalgamation of every corner of her life and music career up until now. “This is the most straight-from-the heart album I’ve ever cut,” says Montgomery, who headed to Texas to record River with co-producer Kevin Skrla. “I’ve always been a multi-genre artist. I have a classical background, but I’m a big fan of soul music and rock, too. Country music was the soundtrack of my childhood. All of that went into River. Making that album felt like the first time I could be me, sing my heart out, and not worry about fitting into any specific box. It was pure. It was freeing.” Modern Day Cowgirl’s Dream is out now.
Take a listen here.
4Howdies
The Howdies will release their debut album Howdies All Around on September 29 via Normaltown/New West Records. Austin Darnell and Shoni Rancher, the two frontmen of The Howdies, have taken very different paths. Darnell has been playing around Athens for more than 20 years, gravitating toward the classic country of the ‘50s and ‘60s. Rancher loves the outlaws of the 70’s: Willie and Jerry Jeff, and especially Waylon, and at 48-years-old and having never played a live show, joined The Howdies as his very first band. Darnell says, “I think we contrast each other nicely. Shoni has such a unique voice, and we’re coming from these two different periods in country music. Between us, we get this weird thing that’s neither this nor that. It’s old, but it’s new. It’s Athens, so it has a little bit of weirdness to it. It gives us more versatility.” They just released “Buddies” from the forthcoming album. See them in Nashville at 5 Spot on September 21.
Take a listen here.
5Meryl Streep and Ashley Park
In the recent episode of the hit Hulu comedy series ”Only Murders in the Building” saw multi-Oscar®/Emmy® winner Meryl Streep and Grammy®/Tony® nominee Ashley Park deliver a stunning performance of “Look For The Light,” a beautiful new song written specifically for the show by multi-Grammy® winning artist Sara Bareilles and Oscar®, Grammy®, Tony®, and Olivier Award-winning songwriters/producers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman).
Take a listen here.
6Onoleigh
Singer-songwriter Onoleigh’s new single “Why Can’t We Dance” is set for release on August 18th. “Why Can’t We Dance” was co-written by Onoleigh and Jonathan Wyndham, and produced by 4X ACM Award nominee David Dorn. The fierce, up-tempo song is a roaring dance-floor anthem about embracing the rush of a feel-good time over wanting to be in love.
Take a listen here.
7Oliver Anthony
Not long ago, as in just a couple of weeks ago, no one had heard of Oliver Anthony. Now thanks to a viral video, Anthony is sitting on top of the iTunes charts for “Rich Men of Richmond.”
Take a listen here.
8Dolly Parton
Beloved global icon and Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, has released the next track off her upcoming Rockstar album (Nov. 17) – “Let It Be” out now. Parton was joined by fellow musical titans Paul McCartney (vocals/piano), Ringo Starr (drums), Peter Frampton (guitar) and Mick Fleetwood (additional percussion) to create the emotively impactful rendition of this classic Beatles hit.
Take a listen here.
9Scotty McCreery
Scotty McCreery begins the next chapter in his career with today’s release of his latest single “Cab in a Solo.” The country crooner, who turns 30 this fall, has spent almost half his life making country music while continuing to push himself and grow creatively as well as personally.
“I brought several of my writer buddies to the mountains of North Carolina for a few days to write songs, and that’s where ‘Cab in a Solo’ was born,” said McCreery. “This song is pure country. I’m excited to share it with everyone.
Take a listen here.
10Aerosmith
Celebrating five decades of definitive anthems and some of the most recognizable hits of all-time, four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified Boston rock legends Aerosmith (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer), today released their ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection. See them perform on their farewell tour in Nashville on January 10th.
Take a listen here.