6 Live Shows this Week – August 21, 2023

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Ghost
Sunday, August 27, 7:30 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
Ghost will perform at Ascend Amphitheater this week with special guests Amon Amarth.
Find tickets here.
2Phil Wickham
Thursday, August 24, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Join Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake on the Summer Worship Nights Tour, hitting 12 cities this August! Special guests in Nashville will be KB.
Find tickets here.
3The All American Rejects
Friday, August 25, 7 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
The All-American Rejects, with special guests New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids will be bringing the “Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour” on Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium!
Find tickets here.
4Goo Goo Dolls
Friday, August 25, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Goo Goo Dolls will bring The Big Night Out Tour to Franklin. Special guests will be O.A.R.
Find tickets here.
5Matt Maeson
Saturday, August 26, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Growing up in Virginia, Matt Maeson got his start performing for inmates at maximum-security prisons across America at age 17. “I’d get up and do these acoustic songs on my guitar, and they’re still the bestshows I’ve ever done,” says the Austin-based singer/songwriter. Special guests will be Medium Build.
Find tickets here.
6Grand Ole Opry
Wednesday, August 23, 7 pm
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
This week’s show will celebrate Trace Adkins as a 20 year member of the Grand Ole Opry. Other guests will be Mandy Barnett, Jason Crabb, Exile, Gene Watson, and more.
Find tickets here.