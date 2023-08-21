6 Live Shows this Week – August 21, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
20

Here are six live shows to attend this week.

1Ghost

photo from Ascend Amphitheater

Sunday, August 27, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Ghost will perform at Ascend Amphitheater this week with special guests Amon Amarth.

Find tickets here. 

2Phil Wickham

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, August 24, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Join Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake on the Summer Worship Nights Tour, hitting 12 cities this August! Special guests in Nashville will be  KB.

Find tickets here. 

3The All American Rejects

photo by Jim Wood

Friday, August 25, 7 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville

The All-American Rejects, with special guests New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids will be bringing the “Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour” on Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium!

Find tickets here. 

4Goo Goo Dolls

Friday, August 25, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Goo Goo Dolls will bring The Big Night Out Tour to Franklin. Special guests will be O.A.R.

Find tickets here.

5Matt Maeson

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Saturday, August 26, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Growing up in Virginia, Matt Maeson got his start performing for inmates at maximum-security prisons across America at age 17. “I’d get up and do these acoustic songs on my guitar, and they’re still the bestshows I’ve ever done,” says the Austin-based singer/songwriter. Special guests will be Medium Build.

Find tickets here. 

6Grand Ole Opry

photo by Jim Wood

Wednesday, August 23, 7 pm

Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

This week’s show will celebrate Trace Adkins as a 20 year member of the Grand Ole Opry. Other guests will be Mandy Barnett, Jason Crabb, Exile, Gene Watson, and more.

Find tickets here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here