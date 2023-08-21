OBITUARY: Stella Gilliam

Stella Gilliam, age 82, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Viviant Health Care.

She was a lifelong resident of Tennessee and a homemaker. She was always busy cleaning her house, canning, gardening or doing yard work.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Clay Buckner and Rosetta Buckner; husband, Leonard Gilliam; sons, Gary Gilliam, Donny Buckner, Calvin Buckner; daughter, Pamela Gilliam Foster; and sisters, Sandra Williams and Kathy Buckner.

She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Gilliam; brother, Jimmy Buckner; sister, Nina Cravens; son-in-law, David Foster; daughter-in-law, Aletha “Lisa” Gilliam; grandchildren; Erica Rene Davis, Kellie (Christopher) Lyn Fox, Lauren (Abel) Danielle Arriola, Brian Gilliam; and great-grandchildren, Kailey Davis, Hannah Parker, Morgan Curry, Hollyn and Brilyn Fox, Slade and Ellowyn Arriola.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

