OBITUARY: Dani Georges Amendola

It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of our beloved Dani Georges Amendola’s unexpected passing on August 15th, 2023.

He has filled us with an abundance of joy, love and music and shines in the hearts of so many that he has graced.

Dani was born on January 8, 1971 to Daniel T. Amendola and Suzanne Karfiol in Buffalo, NY.

His first word was “light.” As a toddler, his mother describes him as “very busy.” That didn’t seem to change much going forward. He saw life full of wonder and possibility. He traveled all over the globe led by an insatiable curiosity and desire to help others.

He was incredibly creative, talented, hilarious, and gifted in any artistic medium he chose to pursue. A lifelong lover of music that spent much of his life playing, producing and enjoying music and musicians of all sorts. Although he was too modest to admit it, he was an incredible performer that did voice-over for radio, performed in the local theatre community and had all of us doubling over with laughter as he puppeteered the stuffed family dog, Bernard Hound.

Dani was known as an incredibly generous and kind person that gave of himself freely to his work with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, as a volunteer EMT and to his beloved communities from church, work, theatre and music. Dani’s faith was very important and filled him with a rich spiritual life. He was always grateful to be a part of the church family and many knew him as “Uncle Dani.”

His passion and compassion is a gift that inspires us to live in joyful color. He was always looking to inspire a smile: starting a work meeting with a joke, making his family crack up with an impression or having a kind word for a complete stranger. His warm presence lit the path he walked on and endeared him to everyone he met.

Dani is missed and cherished by his father Dan, mother Suzanne, sister Erin, brother Michael and a vast family of friends who will always relish his everlasting light.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the immense outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life with music, memories and love will be open to all on Saturday, August 26th at Springhouse Church (14119 Old Nashville Hwy) in Smyrna, TN. Doors to the church will open at 11 am and the service will begin at noon. There will be an opportunity for visitation with his family shortly following. Guests are invited to wear joyful colors in honor of Dani’s colorful spirit. The service will be streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

If you would like to share words, thoughts, memories, photos, audio and/or video to be shared with Dani’s family – please Email to Michael Amendola (michael.amendola.8@gmail.com).

Dani’s community has set up a fundraiser to help cover costs. 100% of all funds received in Dani’s memory will go directly to the family to cover funeral expenses and travel. If you would like to donate you can use this link or send cash or check to: Springhouse Church 14119 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167

We love you forever, Dani.

Peace, Love, Music and Blessings.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Amendola family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

