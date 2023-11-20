WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory, Heavy Rains and Storms Overnight

Looks like scattered showers during the day today with the main event arriving around 6:00 p.m. The heaviest rains and winds will be overnight after 10:00. Don’t be surprised to hear some thunder. Right now nothing severe is in the forecast , but, you should monitor.

If you haven’t tied down or deflated outdoor holiday decorations highly suggest doing so.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Low around 56. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then showers likely. High near 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 208 AM CST Mon Nov 20 2023 TNZ011-027-028-030>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-202100- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0011.231121T0000Z-231121T1200Z/ Pickett-Davidson-Wilson-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress- Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 208 AM CST Mon Nov 20 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although most of Middle Tennessee has potential for wind gusts over 40 mph, areas southeast of Nashville and along the Cumberland Plateau will have the greatest risk for strong gusts, potentially reaching 50 mph in some spots. These locations will also have the longest duration of gusty winds, lasting through most of the night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.