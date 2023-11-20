Former First Lady Rosalyn Carter Has Died

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia reports the Carter Center. She was 96. She died peacefully, with family by her side.

Mrs. Carter was married for 77 years to Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, who is now 99 years old.

She is survived by her children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy — and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A grandson died in 2015.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Ceremonies celebrating the life of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will take place from Monday, Nov. 27, through Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Atlanta and Sumter County, Georgia.

The Carter family invites members of the public to pay their respects as Mrs. Carter lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Parking and a shuttle will be available at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta on Monday, November 27th beginning at 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Carter requested that those wishing to honor her memory do so through contributions to the Carter Center’s Mental Health Program or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. Please visit www.RosalynnCarterTribute.org to make a memorial gift, sign a virtual condolence book, and learn more about her life.