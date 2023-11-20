Preds Snap Four Game Losing Streak with Win Over Blackhawks



November 18, 2023 – The Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Bridgestone Arena.

Cole Smith scored twice and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves in goal for the Predators, who moved to 6-10-0 on the season and 4-4-0 at home with the win.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Yak Attack: Trenin’s goal was his first point of the 2023-24 season. He tied his career high in points last season with 24 (12g-12a).

Dad Strength: Nyquist’s goal came the day after his wife, Danielle, gave birth to their third child – a daughter named Greta. The goal was Nyquist’s second of the season and extended his point streak to four games (1g-4a).

Cole World: Saturday marked the second multi-goal game of Smith’s NHL career and only his third multi-point game. He also scored two goals in Nashville’s 4-1 win over the New York Rangers on Oct. 19.

Lankin-IN: Lankinen played the first 69 games of his NHL career with Chicago from 2020-22. He went 25-29-11 and posted a 3.23 goals-against average and .901 save percentage for the Blackhawks. In his third start of the season – and first against his former team – he stopped 29 of 31 shots faced for a .935 save percentage.

The Predators continue their five-game homestand on Monday when they host the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena.

Source: Nashville Predators via Emma Lingan

More Sports News ​