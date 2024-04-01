WEATHER 4-1-2-2024 Winds Remain, Storms Approaching

Tuesday looks to be a severe weather day with high winds and possible spin-ip tornadoes possible. We are watching this and will update as we get a better handle on the timing, but this does appear to be a daytime event for most of us.

Those looking to do some planting may want to hold off as there is a chance of frost later this week.

Monday

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.