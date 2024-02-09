WEATHER 2-9-10-2024

Most of us will see a break in the rains this afternoon and then they will build back up through the overnight and Saturday is pretty much a wash. No Severe storms are expected but you may hear some booms. Wet ground and wind will be the primary concern as will localized flooding.

Today Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night Showers. Low around 49. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.