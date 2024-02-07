WEATHER 2-7-8-2024 Winds of Change

Well, enjoy today as temps will be more early spring than mid-winter. Change is on the way Thursday with gusty winds. Move your Super Bowl parties inside as we will see rain for the foreseeable future followed by more Tennessee-like winter temps with highs in the 40s and 50s next week.

But for the next day and a half or so, not bad…..

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.