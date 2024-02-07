OBITUARY: Elmo Barrett

Elmo Barrett, age 81, passed away on February 5, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Holly Grove Baptist Church. Douglas retired from Duggin Construction.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Barrett and Christine Williams Barrett; wife, Faye Mitchell Barrett; son, James Barrett; daughter, Shannon Cooper brother, Carey Barrett; and sister, Eleanor Barrett;

He is survived by his sons, Eric (Jenny) Barrett, Steve (Lynn) Barrett; daughter, Nikki Brown; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:30 AM, Friday, February 9, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Greg Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

