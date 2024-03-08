Warby Parker to Offer Free Eclipse Glasses in Stores

The North American solar eclipse is set for April 8, 2024, it’s a vision to behold but not one where you want to look at it directly.

Warby Parker, the eyeglass-wear company, wants to help you protect your eyes by offering free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses.

On their website, they shared, that the glasses would be available on April 1st in all stores. Stating, “Whether you’re getting a full view or a partial peek, our solar eclipse glasses allow you to safely view this celestial spectacle. Drop by anytime to pick up a pair. (We can provide up to two pairs per family, while supplies last.)”

If you don’t make it to the store before they run out, they will be offering an eclipse pinhole projector so you can safely view the eclipse.

There are three Warby Parker locations in the area- 5001 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin; 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville; and 1207 Villa Drive, Nashville.