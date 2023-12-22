Vols Finish 2023 with 65-46 Victory over Tarleton State



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team concluded the calendar year by defeating Tarleton State, 65-46, Thursday night at Food City Center.

Junior guard Zakai Zeigler paced No. 8/7 Tennessee (9-3) with a game-high 13 points in a contest it trailed for just 35 seconds on its way to completing a perfect record in December.

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS POSTGAME NOTES

• Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes now owns 788 victories in his career, 11 behind John Calipari—the lone active DI coach above him—for No. 14 on the all-time wins list (min. 10 years at a Division I school).

• With the win over Tarleton State, Barnes has now defeated 199 different current DI programs—201 based off membership at the time of the game—in his 37-year tenure as a head coach.

• Barnes improved to 15-0 all-time as a head coach against the current members of the Western Athletic Conference.

• The Volunteers now own a 27-game non-conference home winning streak, dating back to the 2020-21 season opener versus Colorado on Dec. 8, 2020.

