Little Shops of Horror to Open Next Month at The Center for the Arts

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is set to open Friday, January 12, at The Center for the Arts.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it…Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination!

“Little Shop of Horrors is delightfully quirky, often to the point of absurdity, with surprisingly rich characters, killer music, and even an alien lifeform thrown in for good measure. Our cast has been an absolute joy to work with, and like the story they tell, they have the very best mix of hilarity and heart. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring this fan favorite to life at the Center for the Arts,” shares director Heather Steele.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Heather Steele and is rated PG-13.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or in person at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS runs Friday, January 12, 2024, through Sunday, January 28, 2024.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS PERFORMANCE DATES:

Fri, January 12 at 7:30 pm

Sat, January 13 at 2:00 pm

Sat, January 13 at 7:30 pm

Sun, January 14 at 2:00 pm

Fri, January 19 at 7:30 pm

Sat, January 20 at 2:00 pm

Sat, January 20 at 7:30 pm

Sun, January 21 at 2:00 pm

Fri, January 26 at 7:30 pm

Sat, January 27 at 2:00 pm

Sat, January 27 at 7:30 pm

Sun, January 28 at 2:00 pm

Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.