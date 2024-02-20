Vandy Swimmer Named to SEC Community Service Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — February 20, 2024 – Vanderbilt senior Gabriela Pierobon Mays was named to the 2024 SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team announced on Tuesday by the league office.

Pierobon Mays is a leader in the community among the members of the Commodore swimming program, having volunteered as a counselor for a crisis text line as well as with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center emergency room. She has taken the time to tutor a local foster child, and has served as a fundraising volunteer for the Nashville Dolphins swim club as well. Pierobon Mays has also been a leader within the Vanderbilt athletic department for the Dance Marathon Big Event, the school’s largest student-run philanthropic organization whose efforts benefit the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

A double major in medicine, health & society and neuroscience, the Verona, Wisconsin, resident was a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection in 2023. She has also made the SEC Academic Honor Roll each of the last two years after being named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll as a freshman.

She ranks fifth all-time at Vanderbilt in the 100 backstroke and is among the top 10 in the 100 butterfly, and she also stands among the top 10 in two other events in school history. As a junior, Pierobon Mays competed in three different races at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship, while she met the NIC A Standard in one event and B Standard in two others the previous season.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams—which look to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts—for all 21 league sponsored sports.

Source: Vanderbilt

