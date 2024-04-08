United Communications and Regent Homes Present “Wi-Fi ready” Homes in Middle TN

United Communications recently announced a strategic partnership with Regent Homes, a leading new home builder based in Middle Tennessee, to create more than 3,100 Wi-Fi-ready homes in 2024. These new builds will give residents access to fast fiber internet connections starting the day they move into their new homes.

The Wi-Fi-ready homes are being constructed as part of 11 separate developments in the Middle Tennessee area and are backed by United’s growing, resilient network of more than 3,700 route miles of fiber infrastructure in the region. United’s President and CEO, William Bradford, cited Regent Homes’ reputation as a customer-focused quality home builder as the deciding factor for the partnership.

“Like United Communications, Regent Homes is a local business that takes pride in delivering outstanding customer experiences,” said Bradford. “Moving into a new home is an exciting prospect, but we know it isn’t always a stress-free experience. Having access to fast, reliable internet starting day one means there’s one less thing to worry about on moving day.”

Regent Homes communities with planned Wi-Fi-ready homes

Burkitt Ridge Townhomes – Antioch

The Crest at Burkitt Ridge – Antioch

Carothers Farms – Antioch

The Rutherford – Columbia

Trotwood Villas – Columbia

Fairview Town Center – Fairview

Oliveri – LaVergne

One Lebanon Place – Lebanon

Stonesbranch – Nashville

Hartsbranch – Smyrna

Helmsley – Smyrna

“I personally have been very happy with the support of United Communications at my home, and I know our new homeowners will be as well,” said John Giovannetti, a Sales Manager at Regent Homes. “Regent Homes is dedicated to giving our new homeowners a quality product at the best price. With the constant increased internet use in homes, we are thrilled to partner with another local company to offer excellent service in internet access, speed, and customer support.”

United Communications, a local internet provider celebrating its 77th year serving Middle Tennessee, is currently expanding its fiber network in Middle Tennessee with an estimated $100 million investment in 2024, including more than $53 million in grant funding to increase connectivity in the region.

Learn more about United Communications and current new customer discounts online at united.net.