TurboTax “Free” is Not Free for Most, FTC Finds

According to a new ruling from the Federal Trade Commission, “free” doesn’t always means free, especially when it comes to TurboTax.

In early 2022, the FTC took action against Intuit, the company that owns TurboTax. The FTC said that TurboTax’s “file FREE” claims misled people because most people didn’t qualify for “$0 to file.” Except they only found that out well after they spent a lot of time putting all their info into the system.

As a result, the FTC ordered Intuit to stop making false “free” claims.

While keeping in mind that free for somebody doesn’t always mean free for you, here’s where to find some real free help on your taxes:

Find your state tax agency to find out what help might be available with tax returns in your state.