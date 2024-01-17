TSU’s St. Andre Takes Home Two OVC Weekly Awards

NASHVILLE – Tennessee State women’s basketball player Sannaa’ St. Andre was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week after her career day against Lindenwood as the league announced the honors on Tuesday morning.

St. Andre logged a career-high 29 points as she helped TSU pick up an 83-80 win over Lindenwood in the team’s lone game last week. The Kansas City transfer also picked up a season-high five assists, while playing a season-high 36 minutes.

The Louisiana native has played in 14 games with 13 starts and leads the team in ppg (13.1), and steals (29). She has finished in double-figures nine times and has scored 23+ twice.

St. Andre and the Lady Tigers will be back in action on Thursday evening as they are set to host Tennessee Tech at 5:00 p.m.

Source: TSU

