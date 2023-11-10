TSU Men’s Basketball Beats Kentucky State 83-58

NASHVILLE November 9, 2023 – Ej Bellinger secured a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Tennessee State men’s basketball team take down the Kentucky State Thorobreds 83-58 at home Thursday.

The Tigers (2-0) had three players score in double figures, led by Bellinger, who secured a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jason Jitoboh added 18 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks and Jaylen Jones chipped in as well with 13 points and two steals from the bench.

Bellinger pulled down five offensive rebounds to lead the Tennessee State offense which grabbed 11 boards and turned them into 11 second chance points.

Tennessee State did a great job disrupting Kentucky State shots in the contest, coming away with five blocks. Jitoboh’s three rejections led the way individually for the Tigers.

Source: TSU Sports

More Sports News