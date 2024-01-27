TSU Football Names Tyler Roehl Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University football head coach Eddie George has appointed Tyler Roehl as the program’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator, following Roehl’s 11-year tenure at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

During his five seasons as the offensive play caller for the Bison, Roehl played a crucial role in the team’s success, reaching the NCAA FCS National Championship three times and securing titles in 2019 and 2021. In total, Roehl boasts seven FCS titles and eight Missouri Valley Football Conference titles with the Bison.

In 2022, the Bison reached the championship game but fell short, while in 2023, they reached the semifinals. The 2020-21 season saw the Bison fall in the FCS quarterfinals.

Under Roehl’s leadership, the Bison consistently ranked in the top 10 of the FCS national poll for five seasons, with a brief period in 2023 where they ranked in the top 15.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join TSU because of the people, the vision, and the opportunity to positively impact the community and team,” said Roehl. “We are going to Nashville on a mission to do things at a championship level daily.”

Roehl, an All-America running back and four-year letterman at North Dakota State from 2004 to 2008, returned to his alma mater as the tight ends and fullbacks coach in 2014. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 under head coach Matt Entz and became associate head coach in 2024 under head coach Tim Polasek.

Roehl directed an outstanding offense during the 2023 season, leading the Bison to first-place rankings in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and offensive touchdowns. The Bison also excelled in other categories, ranking among the top teams in completion percentage, passing efficiency, red-zone scoring, scoring offense, and third-down conversion percentage.

North Dakota State, under Roehl’s guidance, led the nation in rushing touchdowns for three consecutive seasons and consistently ranked first or second in rushing yards during four of his five seasons as offensive coordinator.

In his first year as OC in 2019, Roehl’s Bison was one of the most explosive offensive teams in the nation, scoring 38 of their 80 total touchdowns on plays of 20 or more yards, including 15 touchdowns of 50-plus yards.

Roehl’s coaching prowess earned him a spot in the 2020 class of the American Football Coaches Association’s 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute.

Notably, under Roehl’s coaching, tight ends and fullbacks at NDSU were not just a blocking force but also contributed significantly to the team’s passing game. In 2019, the “Crew Chiefs” caught 51 passes for 677 yards and 17 of the team’s 29 receiving touchdowns.

Roehl has coached five FCS All-Americans and 11 players who received all-conference first- or second-team honors. His coaching experience extends beyond NDSU, including stints at Moorhead High School and Concordia College.

A former player for the Seattle Seahawks, Roehl completed his college career as the eighth-leading rusher in NDSU history. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 2009 and earned a master’s degree in health, nutrition, and exercise science from NDSU in 2014.

Roehl, a native of West Fargo, N.D., led his West Fargo Packers to two North Dakota Class 3A football titles.

He and his wife, Mary, are parents to a son, Maxwell, and two daughters, Evelyn and Gabrielle.

