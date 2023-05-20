Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 15, 2022

Nike Factory Store in Brentwood Closing Located at 1622 Galleria Boulevard at Cool Springs Pointe, the store will have its last day of business on Thursday, May 18th. Read more.

The Numbers are In for Taylor Swift Concerts at Nissan Stadium

Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.