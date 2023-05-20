Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 15, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 15th to May 19th.
Cheatham County Source
-
Body Discovered at Cheatham Dam
A body has been recovered at the Cheatham Dam in Cheatham County, according to WKRN. Read more.
-
Body Found in Cheatham Dam Identified as Missing 25-Year-Old Woman
On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the body of missing 25-year-old Chase Stafford was recovered from the Cumberland River below Cheatham Dam. Read more.
-
Farmers and Artisan Markets Coming to Cheatham County
Personal connections develop between farmers and shoppers at these markets and there are more financial beneficials for farmers by cutting out the middleman. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Visit the International Food Festival Every Saturday in May at Plaza Mariachi Music City
Discover the world on your plate at the International Food Festival! Read more.
-
Three Runaway Teens From Illinois Found in Stolen Car in Tennessee
Three juveniles are facing charges after they allegedly were caught in a stolen vehicle in Tennessee after fleeing a care facility in Illinois, WKRN reports. Read more.
-
Five Daughters Bakery to Open Another Location in Nashville
The donut shop that got its start in Franklin at The Factory in 2015 is adding one more location in Nashville. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Splash Pad Construction in Dickson Nears Completion
A playground that will feature the splash pad is currently under construction at Henslee Park. Read more.
-
Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Phone Scam
Dickson County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of another phone scam going around. Read more.
-
4 Arrested in Multi-Agency Middle Tennessee Human Trafficking Operation
An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Springfield Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 19th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and TBI’s Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of four men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Road Construction and Lane Closures 5-18-24-2023
MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES. FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE. May 18 – 24, 2023. Read more.
-
What’s on Max: Launch Through June 2023
When Max launches on May 23, a large portion of subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, while others will be prompted to download the updated Max app. Read more.
-
Missing Columbia Teen: 16-year-old David Gutierrez
The Columbia Police Department is searching for 16-year-old runaway juvenile David Gutierrez. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Lineup Announced for Hendersonville Hometown Jam “Live Love Nashville” Event
Hendersonville Parks & Rec invites the community to the 3rd annual Hendersonville Hometown Jam concert supporting Live Love Nashville. Read more.
-
18 Men Arrested, Charged in Spring Hill Human Trafficking Operation
A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read more.
-
Trisha Yearwood is Selling Her Brentwood Home
Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Fake Check Cashed for $3K at Murfreesboro Bank
Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for persons of interest in a fraudulent check cashing case. Read more.
-
Man Accused of Stealing Truck from Rutherford Co.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in a theft case. Read more.
-
Man Wanted in Rutherford Co. Investigation
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in search of a man. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Sumner County for May 17, 2023
These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Sumner County Tennessee as of May 17, 2023. Read more.
-
2023 Events at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens
There’s always something to enjoy at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. Read more.
-
Discover North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands for a Unique Beach Vacation
North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands span 45 miles along the southern coast of the Tarheel State’s Brunswick County, and each of its five barrier islands and six beaches has its own personality, offering a different set of adventures and discoveries. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Country Artist Jimmie Allen Suspended from Label and Removed from CMA Fest Lineup
Jimmie Allen has been suspended by his booking agency UTA reports Variety. A spokesperson for UTA told Variety, “We have suspended our representation of Jimmie Allen due to the recent allegations against him, which we take seriously.” Read more.
-
Nike Factory Store in Brentwood Closing
Located at 1622 Galleria Boulevard at Cool Springs Pointe, the store will have its last day of business on Thursday, May 18th. Read more.
-
The Numbers are In for Taylor Swift Concerts at Nissan Stadium
Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Costco Breaks Ground for New Hendersonville Location
Good news! Construction for the new Costco in Hendersonville officially began on April 24, 2023. Read more.
-
Lebanon’s Colton Dowell All Smiles as He Begins His NFL Journey with the Titans
While working on a footwork drill over the weekend, the Titans receiver stumbled and fell to the ground during the team’s rookie minicamp. Read more.
-
Two Burglars Taken into Custody in Wilson Co.
On May 12, Wilson County deputies were dispatched to the vicinity of Mann Road and Clay Estates of reported suspicious persons that were in the process of burglarizing vehicles and attempting to steal other valuable items in and around the area. Read more.