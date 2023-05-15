Man Accused of Stealing Truck from Rutherford Co.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in a theft case.

The man walking in the video below is a person of interest in a theft of a truck. It happened around 5:50 a.m. on May 8, 2023 on Old Nashville Highway at Creekmont Drive near Smyrna, said Detective Christian Wrather.

Information is needed on the man’s name. Also, information is needed on if he was dropped off in the neighborhood.

The truck stolen is shown at the end of the video. It is a 2001 Dodge Ram truck with a black enclosed trailer with a diamond plate along the bottom.

If you have any details, please call Wrather at 615-904-3093 and leave a message.

