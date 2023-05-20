OBITUARY: Austin Ray Kearns

Austin Ray Kearns, age 30, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

He was born in Snellville, Georgia and was raised in Ellijay, GA.

He moved to Nashville where he worked various jobs leading him into the welding and heavy machinery industry. Austin worked with Project 615 ministry. He was a lead man at Pine Bluff Materials and was a supervisor at Blue Water Rock quarry. His most recent job was with Installation Group. He loved shooting guns and bows; he would practice in his backyard for hours.

He had a special bond with his father, David, and would frequently talk with him for hours at a time. His most favorite pastime was spending time with his wife and dogs.

Austin is survived by his wife, Haley Kearns; father, David Kearns and wife Debbie; siblings, Tim (Gary) Neuman and Alicia (Andrew) Lowman; nephews and nieces, Cody, Skye, Devin, Emma, Lily, Gabriel and Tyson; in-laws, Nadina Tharpe and husband Jackie Tharpe, and Andrew Wooding; brother-in-law, Brendon (Cat) Wooding; grandparents, Jimmy and Doris Wilburn; and dogs, Hendricks and Chance.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Kearns; siblings, Shawn Neuman, Valerie Neuman; Joseph Neuman; and grandparents, Dorothy and Raymond Kearns, Margaret and Eddy Root; and uncle Teddy Root.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.org/ or to PAWS of Rutherford County at https://client.pointandpay.net/web/RutherfordCoTrusteeRCPAWS/ and follow instructions at the provided links.

A celebration of life will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Will be receiving family and friends at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

